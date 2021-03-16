On Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s birth anniversary, Mahesh Babu gives a glimpse of the movie based on late Major

Superstar Mahesh Babu on Monday paid his tribute to 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan on various social media platforms on the day that marked the late Major’s birth anniversary. The actor shared the eagerly awaited first glimpse of Adivi Sesh starrer Major. The teaser of the movie will be out on March 28. Major is produced by Mahesh Babu’s G Mahesh Babu Entertainment in partnership with Sony Pictures and A+S Movies. The Pan India film will release on July 2, 2021.

Mahesh Babu tweeted, “Remembering our nation’s unsung hero, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan on his birth anniversary. Folded hands Here’s a glimpse from #MajorTheFilm #MajorTeaserOnMarch28th #MajorGlimpse.” Apart from Adhivi Sesh playing the titular role.the film cast includes Sobitha Dhulipala, Saiee M Manjrekar. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the film will be based on the real-life story of one of India’s most loved military officer,Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was martyred in action during November 2008 attack on Taj hotel in Mumbai.

Adivi Sesh had said earlier, “”I can only say that he impacted my life from the first moment I knew about him. It was in 2008, I remember when I had seen his photograph splashed across all the channels. I didn’t know what to make of it, I kept wondering, who is this man.There was a madness and there was a smile, I couldn’t understand it.”He looked like he could be one of my family members, an older cousin, and then I found out he was Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, and he had given his life for the country. I couldn’t stop looking at that now-iconic passport photograph.”

Sandeep Unnikrishnan was an officer in the Indian Army serving in the elite Special Action Group of the National Security Guards(NSG). He was martyred in action while taking on the Paksitan terrorists during the November 2008 Mumbai attacks. He single-handedly saved many lives while tragically losing his own life in the pursuit. He was subsequently awarded the Ashoka Chakra posthumously India’s highest peacetime gallantry award, on 26 January 2009 by the President of India. Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan is survived by parents K.Unnikrishnan and Dhanalakshmi Unnikrishnan.