Tendulkar became the first to score 100 hundred’s on this day,9 years ago

Sachin Tendulkar had achieved something unthinkable before this day on 2012. Sachin Tendulkar scored his 100th century against Bangladesh while batting first on an Asia cup match at Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Bangladesh.

The historic journey to his 100th international century wasn’t easy as it took a long time to reach the milestone.Being not in the best of forms and having been at the receiving end of some unfovourable decisons Tendulkar was left stranded at 99 for a longer period of time than anticipated.He chipped a single to square leg off spinner Shakib Al Hassan and looked at the skies thankfully in what could have been a reflection of the glorious career.However,the feat came at a losing cause as Bangladesh successfully chased down the target set up by India.

“I can’t think of anything at this stage, it has been a tough phase for me, I started off the season well but was luckless. It does not matter how many hundreds you score, you still have to grind it out. When I got the 99th century, no one spoke about it. I guess it was the media that started it. Everywhere I went people were talking about my 100th hundred,” he had said after achieving the landmark.

Tendulkar had his international debut at the young age of 16 against Pakistan in 1989.He is widely regarded as the greatest of all time along with Australian legend,Don Bradman. The little master is the highest run scorer of all time in international cricket-the first batsman to score a double century in a One Day International (ODI), the holder of the record for the most runs in both Test and ODI cricket, and the only player to complete more than 30,000 runs in international cricket.