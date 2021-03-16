India calls attention to Pakistan’s abysmal Human Rights Records at UNHRC

India called Pakistan a “failed state” which should be held accountable for its state-sponsored terrorism.India on Monday requested the UN Human Rights Council to pay immediate attention to the abysmal human rights records and discriminatory treatment meted out to ethnic and religious minorities in Pakistan.

Indi’s statement was in response to a statement by Pakistan’s representative at the 46th Session of the Human Rights Council.India also stated that Pakistan better stop preaching and focus on its responsibility towards the millions under terrible suffering in the country.On India’s statement while exercising its right of reply in response to the persisiting misuse of UNHRC by Pakistan, Pawankumar Badhe, First Secretary, Permanent Mission of India to UN, said, “I am exercising India’s right of reply in response to the incessant misuse of this Council by Pakistan for its fallacious & malicious propaganda against my country.”

“As highlighted by various SRs and Civil Society Organizations, this Council must pay urgent attention to Pakistan’s deplorable human rights records and discriminatory treatment of its ethnic and religious minorities. According to victim groups, tens of thousands of persons have disappeared from Balochistan since 2000. Families of persons who have disappeared continue to struggle for their voices to be heard. Balochistan has now come to be known as the ‘land of disappeared.It is high time that Pakistan, which continues to export terrorism, is held accountable for its state-sponsored & supported the grave violation of human rights of its people. It is high time that the failed state of Pakistan stops preaching and focuses on its responsibility towards the millions suffering in Pakistan,”

“As highlighted by various SRs and Civil Society Organizations, this Council must pay urgent attention to Pakistan’s deplorable human rights records and discriminatory treatment of its ethnic and religious minorities. According to victim groups, tens of thousands of persons have disappeared from Balochistan since 2000. Families of persons who have disappeared continue to struggle for their voices to be heard. Balochistan has now come to be known as the ‘land of disappeared’”, he added.

Read more – Kapil Dev is now the Professional Golf Tour of India Board Member

“It is high time that Pakistan, which continues to export terrorism, is held accountable for its state-sponsored & supported the grave violation of human rights of its people. It is high time that the failed state of Pakistan stops preaching and focuses on its responsibility towards the millions suffering in Pakistan,” he further added.