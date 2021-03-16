Kapil Dev is now the Professional Golf Tour of India Board Member

Iconic Indian cricketer Kapil Dev was on Monday inducted as one of the board members of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the sports body said. Kapil Dev captained India to the pinnacle of cricketing World by a World Cup win in 1983.Kapil Dev said he would work for the development of golf in the country.

“I thank PGTI for allowing me to be a part of their board. I am extremely happy to be a part of PGTI and will do my best to promote golf as a sport that is doing well and has the potential to become one of the most coveted tours in sports,” Dev said in a PGTI release.“ It is up to all of us to promote other sports including golf. I wish PGTI good luck for the upcoming events.” Lauding the decision to include Dev as a PGTI board member, ace Indian golfer Jeev Milkha Singh said, “Mr Kapil Dev being inducted as a Board Member of the PGTI will open up a lot of doors for the PGTI. He’s a sporting legend, a keen golfer and he has a vision so it will be great to see his experience come into play for the benefit of Indian professional golf.”

The Delhi-NCR Open Golf Championship 2021 will be jointly organised by the TATA Steel PGTI and Prometheus School, Noida. It will begin at the beautiful Golden Greens Golf Club in Gurugram on Tuesday.The 10th event of the 2020-21 PGTI season, carries a prize money of Rs 30 lakh and Golfers can earn Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points .The tournament might host some of the top Indian professionals in action such as Rashid Khan,PGTI winner Udayan Mane,PGTI Order of Merit leader Karandeep Kochhar,Chikkarangappa, Rahil Gangjee, Ajeetesh Sandhu,Viraj Madappa and Khalin Joshi.