Football league’s success an inspiration to other sports ,says Sourav Ganguly

Former Indian cricket team captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said that the uninterrupted conduct of the Indian Super League should inspire other sports to start their own calendars.The seventh edition of the ISL ended in Margao, Goa on Saturday.

The ISL has showcased the world that India can host long format sports events even in the most challenging of times. This should inspire many other sports in India now toc ommence their full calendar ,said Ganguly.The former India cricket captain expressed his happiness on on the successful conduct of an uninterrupted ISL, calling it a new benchmark for the Indian sports industry. Sourav Ganguly,a football enthusiast is incidentally the co-owner of the football club,ATK Mohun Bagan.

The ISL organisers, Football Sports Development Limited, had paced strict health and safety protocols to ensure the conduct the first major live sports event in India in betweenthe coronavirus pandemic.The season saw FSDL conduct uninterrupted football games in Goa by putting up a huge18 bio-bubbles across 14 hotels. Around 1600 people were provided accomodation and it conducted close to 70000 RT-PCR tests.The ISL is estimated to have spend close to Rs 17 crore in maintaining the bio-bubbles.

“It was a mammoth task undertaken by the organisers, considering the uncertainties surrounding initially. Must say, a job well done when you look back at the last 6 months,”Ganguly said.In the inaugration of ISL on November 20 last year, FSDL chairperson Nita Ambani had said, “It has taken a lot of courage, determination, and planning to bring football back into our lives, in these pandemic times.” Mumbai City FC won both the League Winners Shield and ISL champions trophy in ISL.