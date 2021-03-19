COVID-19 live updates: Coronavirus cases in 1000 range today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 1984 people in Kerala today. Outbreaks were reported in Kozhikode 261, Thrissur 203, Ernakulam 185, Kannur 180, Kollam 176, Malappuram 155, Pathanamthitta 137, Alappuzha 131, Thiruvananthapuram 131, Kottayam 125, Kasaragod 105, Palakkad 98, Wayanad 52 and Idukki 45. A total of 53,184 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 3.73. A total of 1,25,58,269 samples have so far been sent for testing, including Routine samples, Sentinel samples, CBNAT, TRUANT, POCT. PCR, RT, LAMP, and antigen testing.

Today, 88 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 1756 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 125 is not clear. There are currently 1,29,938 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 1,26,088 are under home/institutional quarantine and 3,850 in hospitals. A total of 438 people were admitted to the hospital today.