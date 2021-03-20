COVID-19 live updates: Coronavirus cases in 2000 range today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 2078 people in Kerala today. Outbreaks were reported in Kozhikode 321, Ernakulam 228, Thiruvananthapuram 200, Kollam 169, Thrissur 166, Kottayam 164, Kannur 159, Malappuram 146, Idukki 126, Kasaragod 119, Alappuzha 105, Palakkad 68, Pathanamthitta 62 and Wayanad 45. During the last 24 hours, 58,777 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 3.54.

A total of 1,26,17,046 samples have so far been sent for testing, including Routine samples, Sentinel samples, CBNAT, TRUANT, POCT. PCR, RT, LAMP, and antigen testing. Today, 102 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 1860 people were infected through contact. The contact sources for 111 are not clear. There are currently 1,30,019 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 1,26,255 are under home / institutional quarantine and 3764 are under hospital surveillance. A total of 427 people were admitted to the hospital today.