COVID-19 live updates: Coronavirus cases in 1000 range today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 1875 people in Kerala today. Outbreaks were reported in Kozhikode 241, Kannur 182, Thrissur 173, Kollam 158, Thiruvananthapuram 155, Ernakulam 154, Kottayam 144, Malappuram 139, Pathanamthitta 115, Idukki 112, Alappuzha 108, Kasargod 79, Palakkad 77 and Wayanad 38. In the last 24 hours, 44,675 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 4.2.

A total of 1,26,61,721 samples have so far been sent for testing, including Routine samples, Sentinel samples, CBNAT, TRUANT, POCT. PCR, RT, LAMP, and antigen testing. Today, 58 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 1671 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 141 is not clear. There are currently 1,28,237 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 1,24,509 are under home/institutional quarantine and 3,728 in hospitals. A total of 410 people were admitted to the hospital today.