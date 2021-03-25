Tovino Thomas’ film ‘Kala’ releasing today

After getting ‘A’ certificate from the censor board, actor Tovino Thomas’ film Kala is releasing in theatres today.

Tovino is quite cheerful about getting an ‘A’ certificate, even though this division shrinks the size of the audience who can watch this film in theatres. It seems he’s happy about the fact that the filmmakers can show it to the audience without compromising their vision. “#Kala Censored !! We got a certificate. Yes, A certificate! #nocuts #nobeeps #raw #forgrownupsonly #babiesstepback (sic),” he wrote on his Twitter page.

Kala is said to revolve around a special relationship between a man and his pet dog. A dog named Bazigar is said to be playing a key role in the movie. The film also has Lal, Divya Pillai, Sumesh Moor in the supporting cast.

Kala is directed by Rohith VS, who had earlier done films like Adventures of Omanakuttan, Iblis. He has also written the film together with Yadhu Pushpakaran.

This film is worth remarking that the shooting of Kala came to an unexpected halt after Tovino was injured on the sets. The actor suffered an internal injury when he received a kick to his abdomen while filming an action sequence for the movie. The injury was so severe that it required him to be hospitalised for a week, including two-days of treatment at the intensive care unit. The actor, however, made a quick recovery and completed the project.

Kala is Tovino’s first film release in 2021. The star has many other movies in the making, including a superhero film, Minnal Murali.