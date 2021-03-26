COVID-19 live updates: Coronavirus cases in 1000 range today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 1825 people in Kerala today. Kozhikode 262, Kannur 245, Kollam 173, Ernakulam 171, Thiruvananthapuram 150, Thrissur 137, Alappuzha 117, Kottayam 111, Kasargod 104, Malappuram 103, Pathanamthitta 87, Palakkad 65, Idukki 60 and Wayanad 40 districts were affected today. 52,252 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 3.49. A total of 1,29,13,986 samples have so far been sent for testing, including Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CBNAT, Trunat, POCT PCR, RT, LAMP and antigen testing.

Today, 71 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 1612 people were infected through contact. Contact sources for 130 are not clear. There are currently 1,27,542 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 1,23,751 are under home/institutional quarantine and 3791 are under hospital surveillance. A total of 519 people were admitted to the hospital today.