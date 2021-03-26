Preventive measures can help you to reduce kidney diseases

It is high time to spread awareness and educate people about the alarming rise in the numbers of those suffering from kidney disease every year and the challenges faced by them. The burden of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) in India cannot be estimated correctly, but it is estimated that approximately 800 per million population are affected by Chronic Kidney Disease. Diabetes and high blood pressure are the most common causes of kidney disease. Both diseases are related to your genetics and lifestyle. Therefore the emphasis should always be on keeping them in check. Doctors recommend a blend of medicines and exercise along with the intake of healthy food to keep such lifestyle diseases under control. Moreover, it is essential to ensure that blood pressure is not secondary to kidney disease. Young individuals, who have developed high BP, need to be specially screened for underlying kidney diseases.

How to keep your kidneys healthy!

A very common phenomenon in people diagnosed with CKD is depression, hence doctors are now concentrating on a more holistic approach when dealing with these patients, which involves dietary changes, avoiding over-the-top usage of pain killers, quitting smoking, and immediately consulting nephrologists once a patient is diagnosed with diabetes, high BP, or any form of CKD. Certain kidney diseases can be controlled and treated easily, hence there is a greater need to quickly diagnose the disease and begin treatment as soon as possible.

Preventive strategies play a crucial role in dealing with CKD. Since treating a CKD patient is more expensive than its prevention, screening strategies can help reduce the financial burden on the patients and society as a whole.

Measures to take care of Chronic Kidney Disease:

Regular health check-ups are a must for screening of CKD during the early phase.

Regular exercise improves physical well-being and is also a stress buster.

Periodic follow up with the doctor can help patients discuss strategies to control the disease and formulate a plan to deal with the ailment.

Dietary counselling can help assess health needs and determine the type of diet and lifestyle changes required to achieve health goals.

Kidney diseases have a variable presentation, hence ask your doctor for your tailor-made therapy.

Preventive measures: