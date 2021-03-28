COVID-19 live updates: Coronavirus cases in 2000 range today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 2216 people in Kerala today. Outbreaks were reported in Kozhikode 403, Kannur 285, Ernakulam 220, Malappuram 207, Thrissur 176, Kasaragod 163, Thiruvananthapuram 147, Kottayam 139, Kollam 127, Alappuzha 93, Pathanamthitta 82, Wayanad 64, Palakkad 63 and Idukki 47. During the last 24 hours, 47,229 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 4.69.

A total of 1,30,13,503 samples have so far been sent for testing, including Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CBNAT, Truant, POCT PCR, RT, LAMP, and antigen testing. Today, 92 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 1931 people contracted the disease through contact. Contact sources for 170 are not clear. There are currently 1,29,264 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 1,25,392 are under home/institutional quarantine and 3,872 in hospitals. A total of 524 people were admitted to the hospital today.