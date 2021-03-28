Myanmar security forces killed at least 114 people including children

Army massacre on the anniversary day of the Armed Forces in Myanmar. The army shot and killed 114 people protesting against the military rule. This includes children. The death toll in Myanmar has risen to more than 400 since the military coup. British Ambassador Dan Chugg said the security forces had “disgraced themselves” and the U.S. envoy called the violence horrifying.

Military jets also launched airstrikes on a village in territory controlled by an armed group from the Karen ethnic minority and at least two people were killed, a civil society group said. Despite threats from security forces, strong protests are rising across the country. The United States, Britain, and the European Union have condemned the move. The army seized power on February 1, accusing Aung San Suu Kyi’s party of rigging its victory in the general election.