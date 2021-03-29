COVID-19 live updates: Coronavirus cases in 1000 range today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 1549 people in Kerala today. Outbreaks were reported in Kannur 249, Ernakulam 184, Kozhikode 184, Thiruvananthapuram 155, Malappuram 134, Kasaragod 98, Kollam 92, Palakkad 88, Thrissur 88, Kottayam 85, Pathanamthitta 60, Idukki 53, Alappuzha 48 and Wayanad 31. 37,337 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 4.14.

A total of 1,30,50,880 samples have been sent for testing so far, including Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CBNAT, Truant, POCT PCR, RT, LAMP, and antigen testing. Today, 68 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 1337 people were infected through contact. There are currently 1,31,085 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 1,27,212 are under home/institutional quarantine and 3,873 in hospitals. A total of 487 people were admitted to the hospital today.