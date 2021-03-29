Ramadan ; ‘Saudi Grand Mosque’ to be disinfected with 60,000 litres of sanitiser a day

Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mosque in Makkah will be disinfected 10 times a day applying 60,000 liters of sanitizing substance as 30 thermal cameras have vigil for symptoms of fever among the restricted numbers of visitors to keep everyone protected from Covid-19 during Ramadan, the country declared on Sunday.

After Umrah pilgrimages recommenced in October after seven months, travelers had to register for restricted daily slots by a government app. On Sunday, Grand Mosque executives declared the intensified steps for the holy month.

Social distancing and wearing masks will be compulsory for visitors, the officials said. Special prayer spaces for people with inabilities will be offered available and ready-made Iftar meals will be given to worshippers visiting the Grand Mosque for evening prayer.

Saudi Arabia recorded 531 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths on Sunday, making the total to 388,325 cases and 6,650 mortalities. More than 4 million vaccine doses have so far been supplied to Saudi residents and citizens, the kingdom’s health ministry said.