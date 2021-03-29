Indian-made Covid vaccines landed in Denmark for ‘UN Peacekeeping personnel’

An aircraft bearing a delivery of Covid-19 vaccines which are made in India arrived in Denmark for UN Peacekeeping personnel on Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told.“Ensuring safer Peacekeeping. Made in India vaccines land in Denmark for @UNPeacekeeping personnel,” Jaishankar tweeted.

Recently, India has provided Covid-19 vaccines, being produced in the nation, to neighboring countries including Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Myanmar, and Bangladesh. Huge consignments of Covishield vaccine doses were crossed in specific Indian aircraft to Seychelles, Mauritius, and Myanmar on Friday.

Contractual stocks are also being moved to Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Morocco, Bangladesh, and Myanmar. Under the ‘Vaccine Maitri drive, India has been giving coronavirus vaccines to its bordering nations. 72 countries have already received vaccines under the ‘Vaccine Maitri’ program. Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Srilanka, and Myanmar are amongst many nations that were supported by India during the pandemic.