COVID-19 live updates: Coronavirus cases in 2000 range today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 2389 people in Kerala today. Outbreaks were reported in Kozhikode 325, Ernakulam 283, Malappuram 250, Kannur 248, Thiruvananthapuram 225, Thrissur 208, Kottayam 190, Kollam 171, Idukki 95, Palakkad 91, Alappuzha 83, Kasaragod 80, Wayanad 78, and Pathanamthitta 62 districts. During the last 24 hours, 58,557 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 4.08.

A total of 1,31,09,437 samples have been sent for testing so far, including Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CBNAT, Truant, POCT PCR, RT, LAMP, and antigen testing. Today, 77 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 2115 people were infected through contact. The contact source of 184 people is not clear. There are currently 1,32,355 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 1,28,494 are under home/institutional quarantine and 3,861 are under hospital surveillance. A total of 498 people were admitted to the hospital today.