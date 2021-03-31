COVID-19 live updates: Coronavirus cases in 2000 range today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 2653 people in Kerala today. Kannur 416, Kozhikode 398, Ernakulam 316, Thiruvananthapuram 234, Malappuram 206, Kottayam 170, Thrissur 170, Kasaragod 167, Kollam 147, Pathanamthitta 104, Idukki 97, Alappuzha 89, Palakkad 84, and Wayanad 55 districts were the worst affected districts today. During the last 24 hours, 49,427 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 5.37.

A total of 1,31,58,864 samples have so far been sent for testing, including Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CBNAT, Truant, POCT PCR, RT, LAMP, and antigen testing. Today, 122 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 2331 people were infected through contact. The contact source of 183 people is not clear. There are currently 1,35,075 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 1,31,057 are under home/institutional quarantine and 4,018 are under hospital surveillance. A total of 601 people were admitted to the hospital today.