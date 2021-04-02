COVID-19 live updates: Coronavirus cases in 2000 range today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 2508 people in Kerala today. The disease was reported in Kozhikode 385, Ernakulam 278, Kannur 272, Malappuram 224, Thiruvananthapuram 212, Kasaragod 184, Kottayam 184, Thrissur 182, Kollam 158, Pathanamthitta 111, Palakkad 103, Alappuzha 75, Idukki 71 and Wayanad 69. During the last 24 hours, 51783 samples were sent for testing. The test positivity rate is 4.84.

A total of 10,98,526 samples have so far been sent for testing, including Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CBNAT, Truant, POCT PCR, RT, LAMP, and antigen testing. Today, 132 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 2168 people were infected through contact. The contact source of 198 people is not clear. There are currently 1,39,837 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 1,35,665 are under home/institutional quarantine and 4,172 in hospitals. A total of 684 people were admitted to the hospital today.