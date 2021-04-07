COVID-19 live updates: Coronavirus cases in 3000 range today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid has been confirmed for 3502 people in Kerala today. Kozhikode 550, Ernakulam 504, Thiruvananthapuram 330, Kottayam 300, Kannur 287, Thrissur 280, Malappuram 276, Kollam 247, Palakkad 170, Alappuzha 157, Kasargod 116, Pathanamthitta 111, Idukki 92 and Wayanad 82 districts were the worst affected districts today. 60,554 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 5.78.

A total of 1,35,14,740 samples have so far been sent for testing, including Routine samples, Sentinel samples, CBNAT, Truant, POCT. PCR, RT, LAMP, and antigen testing. Today, 131 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 3097 people were infected through contact. There are currently 1,52,136 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 1,47,208 are under home/institutional quarantine and 4,928 are under hospital surveillance. A total of 796 people were admitted to the hospital today.