COVID-19 live updates: Coronavirus cases increase to 4000 range today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 4353 people in Kerala today. Outbreaks were reported in Ernakulam 654, Kozhikode 453, Thiruvananthapuram 444, Thrissur 393, Malappuram 359, Kannur 334, Kottayam 324, Kollam 279, Alappuzha 241, Kasaragod 234, Palakkad 190, Wayanad 176, Pathanamthitta 147 and Idukki 125. During the last 24 hours, 63,901 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 6.81.

A total of 1,35,78,641 samples have been sent for testing so far, including Routine samples, Sentinel samples, CBNAT, Truant, POCT. PCR, RT, LAMP, and antigen testing. Today, 173 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 3858 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 297 is not clear. There are currently 1,55,683 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 1,50,535 are under home / institutional quarantine and 5148 in hospitals. About 759 people were admitted to the hospital today.