Pooja Hegde charges the highest remuneration ever for ‘Thalapathy 65’

Pooja Hegde has been decided to play the female lead role in Vijay’s 65th movie Dalapati 65 which started yesterday. The movie is directed by Nelson Dhilipkumar. The latest report doing rounds on the internet is that of a popular actress Pooja Hegde. She will be reportedly receiving the whopping amount of Rs 3.5 crore to play the leading lady role in the film.

According to sources close to the actress, this is the highest remuneration she has ever received and it is part of her growing popularity across the country. Pooja Hegde has been getting a huge list of offers coming her way from the various film industries in the country. It was already reported that Vijay will also be receiving a huge remuneration for ‘Thalapathy 65’.