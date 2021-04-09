COVID-19 live updates: Coronavirus cases increases to 5000 range today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 5063 people in Kerala today. The worst affected districts are Kozhikode 715, Ernakulam 607, Kannur 478, Thiruvananthapuram 422, Kottayam 417, Thrissur 414, Malappuram 359, Kollam 260, Pathanamthitta 259, Palakkad 252, Kasaragod 247, Idukki 246, Alappuzha 235, and Wayanad 152. During the last 24 hours, 63,240 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 8.01.

A total of 1,36,41,881 samples have been sent for testing so far, including Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CBNAT, Truant, POCT PCR, RT, LAMP, and antigen testing. Today, 162 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 4463 people were infected through contact. There are currently 1,60,181 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 1,54,726 are under home/institutional quarantine and 5455 are under hospital surveillance. A total of 933 people were admitted to the hospital today.