“Mom-to-be is shelling out some fitness goals!”; Watch Dia Mirza’s prenatal exercises

Everyone wants a healthy body and mind. It is important to follow all these routines during pregnancy. Actress Dia Mirza has shared a video of herself exercising during pregnancy on her Instagram story. The 39-year-old actor recently shared some glimpses of her working out on the terrace. She begins with some free-hand light workout involving her head, neck, and hands. Dia is also seen doing lateral raise holding dumbbells. This exercise helps strengthen the shoulders.

The actor then switches to TRX workouts — from squats with both legs to single-leg squats to TRX low row (that targets the back muscles), she is seen doing a range of exercises. The workout is on the terrace of her own house under the supervision of a gym trainer. The 39-year-old actress revealed that she was pregnant a few days back. Exercising during pregnancy improves the digestive system and also helps in reducing stress. But exercise should be done only as prescribed by a doctor.