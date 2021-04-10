COVID-19 live updates: Coronavirus cases sees an increase today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 6194 people in Kerala today. The worst affected districts are Ernakulam 977, Kozhikode 791, Thiruvananthapuram 550, Malappuram 549, Thrissur 530, Kannur 451, Alappuzha 392, Kottayam 376, Kollam 311, Palakkad 304, Kasaragod 286, Pathanamthitta 256, Idukki 230, and Wayanad 191. 61,957 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 10.

A total of 1,37,03,838 samples have been sent for testing so far, including Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CBNAT, Truant, POCT PCR, RT, LAMP, and antigen testing. Today, 171 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 5596 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 404 is not clear. There are currently 1,64,894 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 1,58,988 are under home/institutional quarantine and 5906 are under observation in hospitals. A total of 982 people were admitted to the hospital today.