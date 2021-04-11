COVID-19 live updates: Coronavirus cases remains in the same range today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 6986 people in Kerala today. The worst affected districts are Kozhikode 1271, Ernakulam 842, Malappuram 728, Kottayam 666, Kannur 575, Thiruvananthapuram 525, Thrissur 423, Alappuzha 339, Palakkad 325, Kollam 304, Idukki 291, Kasaragod 251, Pathanamthitta 246, and Wayanad 200. During the last 24 hours, 65,003 samples were sent for testing. The test positivity rate is 10.75.

A total of 1,37,68,841 samples have been sent for testing so far, including Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CBNAT, Truant, POCT PCR, RT, LAMP, and antigen testing. Today, 197 confirmed cases are from outside the state. 6258 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 504 is not clear. There are currently 1,70,810 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 1,64,325 are under home / institutional quarantine and 6485 under hospital surveillance. A total of 1133 people were admitted to the hospital today.