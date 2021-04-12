COVID-19 Updates: Coronavirus cases in 5000 range today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 5692 people in Kerala today. Outbreaks were reported in Kozhikode 1010, Ernakulam 779, Malappuram 612, Kannur 536, Thiruvananthapuram 505, Kottayam 407, Alappuzha 340, Thrissur 320, Kollam 282, Kasaragod 220, Palakkad 206, Idukki 194, Pathanamthitta 148 and Wayanad 133. During the last 24 hours, 45,417 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 12.53.

A total of 1,38,14,258 samples have so far been sent for testing, including Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CBNAT, Truant, POCT PCR, RT, LAMP, and antigen testing. Today, 188 confirmed cases are from outside the state. 5088 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 393 is not clear. There are currently 1,75,856 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 1,68,827 are under home/institutional quarantine and 7,029 in hospitals. A total of 1270 people were admitted to the hospital today.