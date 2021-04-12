“Obituary”; Former BJP MLA passes away

Former BJP MLA Pascal Dhanare passed away at a hospital in Mumbai on Monday, party sources said. Dhana who was 49-year-old, was an MLA from Dahanu in the Palghar district of Maharashtra from 2014 to 2019, was suffering from COVID-19, and was recently admitted to a hospital at Vapi in Gujarat.

After his health worsened, he was moved to a hospital in neighboring Mumbai on Sunday night. Dhanare died in the early hours of Monday, the sources said. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, and a son.