Dubai number plate auction fetches over 34 million Dirhams!!!

Car number plates earn tremendous interest amongst motorheads in the UAE. The emirate, series, and number of a plate determine its worth. Letters earlier in the alphabet are usually worth more. A license plate auction in Dubai made more than Dh34 million when 100 premium plates went under the hammer.

Plate no R21 went for a cool Dh34 million in the RTA auction for unique vehicle number plates which brought Dh34.05 million. Plate AA 66 sold for Dh2.92 million, plate I 70 sold for Dh2.5 million, and Plate O 99999 got Dh1 million at the 106th public auction operated by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority on Saturday, April 10.

RTA had given 100 fancy plates at the auction. It had offered 100 fancy plates including two, three, four, and five-digit plates of categories (AA-I-K-L-M-N-O-P-Q-R-S-T-U-V-W-X-Y-Z) at the auction at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City Hotel.

Car fans and cognoscenti normally choose these fancy plates as they signify important events in their lives, or simply to declare their entry into the world. And when individuals are not spending out millions for the privilege of holding premium digits, many go for the more affordable collector’s plates.