“Cyclone hits Australia”; Destroys several homes, Overnight power outrage

A tropical cyclone above Australia’s west coast damaged several houses and cut electricity to thousands of people overnight before losing power on Monday (April 12) morning. Officials told approximately 70 percent of the buildings in the coastal town of Kalbarri, about 500km north of state capital Perth, had given loss when the section three storm made landfall on Sunday.

Approximately 30 percent of that loss was notable, Western Australia Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm said that the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.”The situation in Western Australia remains very serious,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison posted on his official Facebook page, that the federal government’s disaster response strategy had been initiated. Tropical cyclone Seroja was demoted after moving landfall to a section two system and was forecast to advance to fade throughout the day, although officials cautioned that it would still take potentially damaging wind blows and heavy rain. Photos on social media and local broadcasts revealed downed powerlines, debris, and houses torn off roofs and walls.

Western Australia state officials opened three evacuation centers for relocated residents. The area was on high alert for the storm, given that houses and other buildings were not constructed to withstand tropical cyclones, which normally do not drive so far south.”This is a rare weather event for people in southern and eastern parts of (Western Australia),” the Bureau of Meteorology said.