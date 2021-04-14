Payment period for power bills extended in UAE

The payment period for power bills were extended in UAE. The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (Sewga) has announced this.

Sharjah residents whose Sewga bills are Dh1,000 or less can now pay within a month from the date of billing, without penalties. Those whose bills exceed Dh1,000 will have a 15-day grace period. Previously, the payment period was only seven days long.

A bill of Dh1,000 or less can be paid without a penalty within a month from the date of billing. Failure to do so will result in a Dh25 fine. In case the remaining amount does not exceed Dh300, no fines will be imposed.