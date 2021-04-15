COVID-19 live updates: Coronavirus cases in 8000 range today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 8126 people in Kerala today. Ernakulam 1267, Kozhikode 1062, Thiruvananthapuram 800, Kottayam 751, Malappuram 744, Thrissur 704, Kannur 649, Palakkad 481, Kollam 399, Pathanamthitta 395, Alappuzha 345, Idukki 205, Wayanad 166, and Kasaragod 158 districts were the worst affected districts today. At the last 24 hours, 60,900 samples were sent for testing. The test positivity rate is 13.34.

A total of 1,40,13,857 samples have so far been sent for testing, including Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CBNAT, Truant, POCT PCR, RT, LAMP, and antigen testing. Today, 238 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 7226 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 642 is not clear. There are currently 1,94,808 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 1,85,893 are under home/institutional quarantine and 8915 are under observation in hospitals. A total of 1479 people were admitted to the hospital today.