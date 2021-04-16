Kerala COVID-19 live updates: Coronavirus cases crosses 10,000 today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 10,031 people in the state today. Kozhikode 1560, Ernakulam 1391, Malappuram 882, Kottayam 780, Thiruvananthapuram 750, Alappuzha 745, Thrissur 737, Kannur 673, Kasaragod 643, Palakkad 514, Kollam 454, Wayanad 348, Idukki 293, and Pathanamthitta 261 districts were the worst affected districts today. During the last 24 hours, 67,775 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 14.8.

A total of 1,40,81,632 samples have been sent for testing so far, including Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CBNAT, Truant, POCT PCR, RT, LAMP, and antigen testing. Today, 221 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 9137 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 641 is not clear. There are currently 2,04,933 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 1,95,096 are under home/institutional quarantine and 9837 are under hospital surveillance. A total of 1611 people were admitted to the hospital today.