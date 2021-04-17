Kerala COVID-19 live updates: Coronavirus cases sees an increase today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 13,835 people in Kerala today. Ernakulam 2187, Kozhikode 1504, Malappuram 1430, Kottayam 1154, Thrissur 1149, Kannur 1132, Thiruvananthapuram 909, Alappuzha 908, Palakkad 864, Pathanamthitta 664, Idukki 645, Wayanad 484, Kollam 472, and Kasaragod 333 districts were the worst affected districts today. During the last 24 hours, 81,211 samples were sent for testing. The test positivity rate is 17.04.

A total of 1,41,62,843 samples have so far been sent for testing, including Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CBNAT, Truant, POCT PCR, RT, LAMP, and antigen testing. Today, 259 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 12,499 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 1019 is not clear. There are currently 2,18,542 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 2,08,003 are under home/institutional quarantine and 10,539 in hospitals. A total of 1677 people were admitted to the hospital today.