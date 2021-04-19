Kerala COVID-19 live updates: Coronavirus cases continuos in the high range today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 13,644 people in Kerala today. Outbreaks were reported in Kozhikode 2022, Ernakulam 1781, Malappuram 1661, Thrissur 1388, Kannur 1175, Thiruvananthapuram 981, Kottayam 973, Alappuzha 704, Kasaragod 676, Palakkad 581, Idukki 469, Kollam 455, Pathanamthitta 390 and Wayanad 388. During the last 24 hours, 87,275 samples were sent for testing. The test positivity rate is 15.63.

A total of 1,43,59,016 samples have been tested so far, including Routine samples, Sentinel samples, CBNAT, Truant, POCT. PCR, RT, LAMP, and antigen testing. Today, 230 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 12,550 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 826 is not clear. There are currently 2,48,541 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 2,47,158 are under home/institutional quarantine and 12,281 in hospitals. A total of 2506 people were admitted to the hospital today.