Kerala COVID-19 live updates: Coronavirus cases see an increase today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 19,577 people in Kerala today. Ernakulam 3212, Kozhikode 2341, Malappuram 1945, Thrissur 1868, Kottayam 1510, Thiruvananthapuram 1490, Kannur 1360, Alappuzha 1347, Palakkad 1109, Kasaragod 861, Kollam 848, Idukki 637, Wayanad 590, and Pathanamthitta 459 districts were the worst affected districts today. During the last 24 hours, 1,12,221 samples were sent for testing. The test positivity rate is 17.45.

A total of 1,44,71,237 samples have been tested so far, including Routine samples, Sentinel samples, CBNAT, Truant, POCT. PCR, RT, LAMP, and antigen testing. Today, 397 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 17,839 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 1275 is not clear. There are currently 2,89,185 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 2,75,964 are under home/institutional quarantine and 13,221 in hospitals. A total of 2,470 people were admitted to the hospital today.