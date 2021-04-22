Kerala COVID-19 live updates: Coronavirus cases sees a hike today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 26,995 people in Kerala today. The worst affected districts are Ernakulam 4396, Kozhikode 3372, Thrissur 2781, Malappuram 2776, Kottayam 2485, Thiruvananthapuram 2283, Kannur 1747, Palakkad 1518, Pathanamthitta 1246, Alappuzha 1157, Kollam 988, Idukki 931, Kasaragod 701, and Wayanad 614. During the last 24 hours, 1,35,177 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 19.97.

A total of 1,47,28,177 samples have been tested so far, including Routine samples, Sentinel samples, CBNAT, Truant, POCT. PCR, RT, LAMP, and antigen testing. Today, 275 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 24,921 people were infected through contact. Contact sources for 1730 are not clear. There are currently 3,55,209 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 3,39,418 are under home/institutional quarantine and 15,791 in hospitals. A total of 3161 people were admitted to the hospital today.