Southwestern Pakistan: Bombing in hotel parking lot, kills at least 4

In the parking area of a luxury hotel in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on Wednesday, a powerful bomb exploded, killing at least four people and injuring 12 others, police said.

It is unknown who was behind the bombing at the Serena Hotel. Police said rescuers moved victims to nearby hospitals. Footage on Pakistan news channels showed burning cars.

Southwestern Baluchistan region is the place of a long-running insurgency by secessionist groups like the Baluchistan Liberation Front and the Baluchistan Liberation Army. They have for decades staged attacks to press their demands for independence. The Pakistani Taleban also have a presence there.

A provincial government spokesman, Liaquat Shahwani, described the bombing as an act of terrorism without elaborating. “Enemies of Pakistan are behind today’s attack,” he said.

Security forces were hastening to the hotel and no one was being granted to go near the site of the blast. As per a senior police official Azhar Akram, some of the injured were listed in perilous condition. He provided no further details, saying police were still examining.

A spokesperson at the provincial health department, Wasim Beg, said four people died and 12 were injured in the bombing.

A doctor at Quetta’s main hospital, Arbab Kamran Kasi, said about a dozen injured were being brought there and they reported an emergency at the hospital to handle victims.