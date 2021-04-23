Airline company suspends all flights to Canada

An air carrier has suspended all flights to Canada. The national air carrier of Pakistan, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced this. Pakistan International Airlines has suspended all flights all flights to Canada on Friday.

Earlier, Canada has imposed a 30-day ban on flights from Pakistan. Canada took this decision as Covid-19 cases were surged in Pakistan. Many passengers coming from Pakistan to Canada were tested Covid-19 positive. Canada had also imposed a travel ban on India citing the Covid-19 situation. Canadian Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra informed that 35 flights from India had arrived in Canada in the last week with a large number of passengers testing Covid positive.

As per reports, a 16-member cabin crew who were scheduled to leave for Pakistan on Saturday has been stranded in Toronto due to the restrictions.