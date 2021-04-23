COVID-19 updates: Maharashtra records 66,836 new Coronavirus cases

MUMBAI: In the last 24 hours, 66,836 people have been confirmed by Covid in Maharashtra, where the spread of coronavirus is high. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 41,61,676. The total death toll rose to 63,252, with 773 more dying from the Covid outbreak. Currently, there are 6,91,851 active cases in the state. So far, 34,04,792 people have been freed from Covid. The test positivity rate in the state is 16.53 percent.

In Mumbai, meanwhile, 7,221 people have been newly diagnosed with Covid. In the last 24 hours, 9,541 people have been cured and 72 more have died due to the epidemic. There are currently 81,538 active cases in Mumbai. In Tamil Nadu, meanwhile, 13,776 Covid cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. While 8078 people were cured, 78 more people lost their lives due to the disease. Covid has so far confirmed 10,51,487 cases in the state. Of the 9,43,044 people who have already recovered from the disease, 13,395 have lost their lives so far. There are currently 95,048 active cases in the state.