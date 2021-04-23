Kerala COVID-19 live updates: Coronavirus cases see a huge increase today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 28,447 people in Kerala today. Outbreaks were reported in Ernakulam 4548, Kozhikode 3939, Thrissur 2952, Malappuram 2671, Thiruvananthapuram 2345, Kannur 1998, Kottayam 1986, Palakkad 1728, Alappuzha 1239, Pathanamthitta 1171, Kasargod 1110, Kollam 1080, Idukki 868 and Wayanad 812. During the last 24 hours, 1,30,617 samples were sent for testing. The test positivity rate is 21.78.

A total of 1,48,58,794 samples have been tested so far, including Routine samples, Sentinel samples, CBNAT, Truant, POCT. PCR, RT, LAMP, and antigen testing. Today, 315 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 26,303 people were infected through contact. Contact sources for 1756 are not clear. There are currently 3,91,463 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 3,74,464 are under home/institutional quarantine and 16,999 are under hospital surveillance. A total of 3609 people were admitted to the hospital today.