Indian pharmaceutical company to develop a ‘ magical pill’ to cure coronavirus

An Indian pharmaceutical company is working to develop a ‘magical pill’ to cure coronavirus. A leading pharmaceutical company in India is planning to introduce a pill called ‘Molnupiravir’ in India. Molnupiravir developed by American pharmaceutical giant Merck is a medicine to cure coronavirus. The oral treatment has to be taken at home for 5 days and works to completely eliminate the new Coronavirus from the body.

Molnupiravir – a 200 mg capsule- was jointly developed by Ridgeback Biotherapeutics (Rigibel) in Germany and Merck in the United States. The drug has successfully completed he first and second phase of clinical trials in Humans and the current phase 3 clinical trial is nearing the end. As per reports, the drug will be in market in the coming months.