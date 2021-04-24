Kerala COVID-19 live updates: Coronavirus cases continuous in the high range today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 26,685 people in Kerala today. The worst affected districts are Kozhikode 3767, Ernakulam 3320, Malappuram 2745, Thrissur 2584, Thiruvananthapuram 2383, Kottayam 2062, Kannur 1755, Alappuzha 1750, Palakkad 1512, Kollam 1255, Pathanamthitta 933, Kasaragod 908, Wayanad 873, and Idukki 838. During the last 24 hours, 1,31,155 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 20.35.

A total of 1,49,89,949 samples have been tested so far, including Routine samples, Sentinel samples, CBNAT, Truant, POCT. PCR, RT, LAMP, and antigen testing. Today, 259 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 24,596 people were infected through contact. Contact sources for 1757 are not clear. There are currently 4,31,587 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 4,13,172 are under home/institutional quarantine and 18,415 in hospitals. A total of 3476 people were admitted to the hospital today.