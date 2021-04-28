Kerala COVID-19 live updates: Coronavirus cases cross 30,000 range today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 35,013 people in Kerala today. Ernakulam 5287, Kozhikode 4317, Thrissur 4107, Malappuram 3684, Thiruvananthapuram 3210, Kottayam 2917, Alappuzha 2235, Palakkad 1920, Kannur 1857, Kollam 1422, Idukki 1251, Pathanamthitta 1202, Kasaragod 872, and Wayanad 732 were the worst affected districts today. During the last 24 hours, 1,38,190 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 25.34.

A total of 1,54,92,489 samples have been tested so far, including Routine samples, Sentinel samples, CBNAT, Truant, POCT. PCR, RT, LAMP, and antigen testing. Today, 275 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 32,474 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 2167 is not clear. There are currently 5,51,133 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 5,28,407 are under home/institutional quarantine and 22,726 in hospitals. A total of 4436 people were admitted to the hospital today.