Kerala COVID-19 live updates: 37,199 new coronavirus cases reported today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 37,199 people in Kerala today. Outbreaks were reported in Kozhikode 4915, Ernakulam 4642, Thrissur 4281, Malappuram 3945, Thiruvananthapuram 3535, Kottayam 2917, Kannur 2482, Palakkad 2273, Alappuzha 2224, Kollam 1969, Idukki 1235, Pathanamthitta 1225, Kasaragod 813 and Wayanad 743. During the last 24 hours, 1,49,487 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 24.88.

A total of 1,57,99,524 samples have been tested so far, including Routine samples, Sentinel samples, CBNAT, Truant, POCT. PCR, RT, LAMP, and antigen testing. Today, 330 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 34,587 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 2169 is not clear. There are currently 6,43,529 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 6,19,703 are under home/institutional quarantine and 23,826 are under hospital surveillance. A total of 5206 people were admitted to the hospital today.