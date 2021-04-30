Russia is all set to start for COVID-19 vaccine for animals

MOSCOW- Russia has said the Covid virus could spread to animals. As part of this, Russia released the Covid vaccine for animals. It is reported that 17,000 doses of vaccine are ready for distribution. Experiments with the vaccine have been found to be successful in dogs, foxes, and seals. This is followed by the vaccination of animals. The company claims that the vaccine for animals is effective in combating Coronavirus.

Authorities say that the vaccine was developed because of the potential for the virus to spread from humans to animals and vice versa. Russia says countries such as Germany, France, Malaysia, and South Korea have offered to buy the vaccine. It is estimated that the vaccine may help protect endangered animals and prevent virus mutations. “The dossier for vaccine registration abroad, including in the European Union, is at the stage of preparations, it will be quickly used for the registration process,” Yulia Melano told reporters. “Around 20 organizations are ready to start talks on registration and vaccine deliveries to their countries,” Melano continued.