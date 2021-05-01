UN demands democracy in Myanmar, end to violence

The UN Security Council on Friday again demanded the restoration of democracy in Myanmar and the release of all detainees including elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, as it threw its weight behind calls by Southeast Asian nations for an immediate end to violence and talks to resolve the political crisis resulting from the generals’ February 1 coup.

The council’s press statement followed a briefing by the top UN envoy that the strong, united demand for democracy by the people of Myanmar who have been protesting since the military’s power grab has created “unexpected difficulties” for military leaders in consolidating power and risks bringing the administration of the nation to a standstill.

In a number of statements, the Security Council has strongly condemned the use of violence against peaceful protesters, called for the restoration of democracy, and the release of those detained.