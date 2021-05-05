“High Covid death toll” ; President faces criticisms for his poor Covid management propaganda

President was deeply scrutinized for his weak approach to the coronavirus in Brazil, pointing to a high Covid death toll. Presently, the country’s ex-health minister has unveiled that Jair Bolsonaro had neglected repeated notices by health authorities, particularly even when he was given figures and forecasts.

The announcement was delivered by Luiz Henrique Mandetta during a senate probe into Brazil’s coronavirus trial. Mandetta assumes the Brazilian president’s easy-peasy approach has been a significant reason behind this catastrophe in Brazil which has stirred millions of people. When a senator inquired Mandetta if he and his team had made sure Bolsonaro was conscious that not considering the advice from medical officers could create “death on an enormous scale,” the 56-year-old added. This has come after Mandetta had claimed that he had predicted Bolsonaro 180,000 Brazilians could die by the end of the year if constraints were not executed a piece of advice casually neglected by the President.

Mandetta pointed out that after constraints were not implemented, more than 191,000 Brazilians had lost their lives to the fatal virus. “We were off by 11,000,” he told. The inquiry was established up last week between a trial in the country. “There are culprits … and they will be held responsible,” Renan Calheiros, the inquiry’s representative had promised at the commencement of the probe. “The country has the right to know who contributed to all these thousands of deaths and those people must be punished immediately and emblematically.”

Mandetta was hurled publically by Bolsonaro last year after he sought the President for not following or stimulating social distancing or face masks.”I did everything I could have done in terms of trying to convince him not to go down this extremely perilous path [of rejecting scientific advice]. But he probably had other people telling him that what the health minister was saying was wrong,” Mandetta said.

Read more; Study ; “Yogurt can weaken Cytokine attack in COVID-19 patients”

He also bestowed a three-page letter that he pretends to have given to Bolsonaro in March 2020. “We expressly recommend that the presidency reconsiders the stance it has adopted, in accord with health ministry guidelines, since taking steps in the opposite direction could cause the health system to collapse and extremely serious consequences for the health of the population,” he said.