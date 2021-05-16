Refugee camp in Gaza attacked; several killed

Gaza city: Israel’s attack on Gaza’s Shati refugee camp killed eight children. Shati is the third largest refugee camp in Gaza. The camp, spread over half a square kilometre, houses more than 85,000 people.

Thirteen Palestinian protesters were killed in an Israeli attack on the West Bank. This brings the death toll in Palestine to 145. 920 people were injured. So far 41 children have been killed in Gaza. Nine people were killed in Israel, including a child. 560 people were injured.

Meanwhile, an online summit of foreign ministers from 57 countries of the Islamic Cooperation Organization will be held today to discuss the Israeli attack. The summit was called by Saudi Arabia. The world’s largest Islamic group is meeting today following the intensification of a concerted effort led by Egypt and Qatar. The N Raksha Samiti will also discuss the issue.