Maharashtra records highest death toll in a single day

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 974 COVID-19 deaths in single day. This is the second-highest single-day toll since the pandemic outbreak. The highest (985) was registered on April 28. Meanwhile, the death toll in the state has now reached 81,486.

Besides, the new COVID-19 cases continue to drop in the state. 34,389 fresh cases were reported on Sunday, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 4,68,109.

Currently, 34,91,981 people are in home quarantine and 28,398 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle –which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC–recorded 4431 new cases on Sunday.

The Nashik circle–which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar–reported 5968 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle–which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara–recorded 9969 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle reported 3937 new cases, Aurangabad circle 1587, Latur circle 2119, Akola circle 3754, and Nagpur circle recorded 2624 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.